Snap-on (SNA) Buys Mountz, Bolsters Torque Tools Offering

Snap-on Incorporated SNA has completed the acquisition of Mountz, Inc., a renowned provider of torque tools and solutions. Snap-on paid about $40 million in cash for the deal. This strategic move holds great promise for both companies, as well as the industries they serve. Mountz will be part of SNA’s Commercial & Industrial Group.



The deal is a win-win for both companies. By integrating Mountz's torque expertise with Snap-on's wide range of hand tools, the combined entity will be in a stronger position to offer comprehensive solutions to industries like automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and electronics.



The acquisition will allow Mountz to tap into Snap-on's vast distribution network, gaining access to new markets and customers. Similarly, Snap-on will benefit from Mountz's established customer base and relationships.



The acquisition of Mountz fully complements Snap-on’s professional hand tools and related products business. It signifies Snap-on's commitment to further enhancing its offerings and capabilities in the torque tools segment. The addition of Mountz is set to facilitate the expansion of Snap-on’s torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing.



Snap-on's acquisition of Mountz marks a milestone in the tools and equipment industry. The amalgamation of Snap-on's legacy of quality and Mountz's precision torque expertise creates a powerful synergy that promises to deliver enhanced solutions to industries around the world. As both companies move forward, the market can anticipate a new era of innovation and excellence in torque tools and related products.



Shares of SNA have lost 2% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 8.2%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Snap-on’s robust business model helps enhance value-creation processes, which, in turn, improves safety, quality of service, customer satisfaction and innovation. The company’s growth strategy focuses on three critical areas, namely enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding critical industries in emerging markets.



Moreover, Snap-on is dedicated to various strategic principles and processes aimed at creating value in areas like RCI. The RCI process is designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, beside helping Snap-on to boost sales and margins, and generate savings.

Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Other Hot Stocks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII, PVH Corp. PVH and lululemon athletica LULU.



G-III Apparel Group is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 526.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.4% and 14.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



PVH Corp specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3.7% and 15.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.



lululemon is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 18.1% and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.