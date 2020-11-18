Dividends
Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $172.58, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNA was $172.58, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.66 and a 90.23% increase over the 52 week low of $90.72.

SNA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.68%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SNA as a top-10 holding:

  • Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)
  • First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)
  • OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 30.73% over the last 100 days. ESGS has the highest percent weighting of SNA at 1.46%.

SNA

