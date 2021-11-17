Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $223.66, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNA was $223.66, representing a -13.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $259.99 and a 35.09% increase over the 52 week low of $165.56.

SNA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). SNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.3%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sna Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNA as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 3.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNA at 1.43%.

