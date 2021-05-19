Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $250.25, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNA was $250.25, representing a -3.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $259.99 and a 96.44% increase over the 52 week low of $127.39.

SNA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). SNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.45. Zacks Investment Research reports SNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.51%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNA as a top-10 holding:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 28.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNA at 2.21%.

