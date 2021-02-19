Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNA was $191.57, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.54 and a 111.17% increase over the 52 week low of $90.72.

SNA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.71%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNA as a top-10 holding:

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 27.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNA at 0.02%.

