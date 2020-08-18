Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $153.14, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNA was $153.14, representing a -11.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.61 and a 68.81% increase over the 52 week low of $90.72.

SNA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.26%, compared to an industry average of -26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNA as a top-10 holding:

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an decrease of -35.86% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.