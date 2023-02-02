Snap-On Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $238.9 million, or $4.42 per share. This compares with $223.7 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.16 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $238.9 Mln. vs. $223.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.42 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.20 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.