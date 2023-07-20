Snap-On Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $264.0 million, or $4.89 per share. This compares with $231.5 million, or $4.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.19 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $264.0 Mln. vs. $231.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.89 vs. $4.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.56 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

