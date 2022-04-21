Snap-On Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $217.4 million, or $4.00 per share. This compares with $192.6 million, or $3.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $217.4 Mln. vs. $192.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.00 vs. $3.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

