Snap-On Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $255.3 million, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $238.9 million, or $4.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $1.20 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $255.3 Mln. vs. $238.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.75 vs. $4.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

