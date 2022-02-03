Snap-On Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $223.7 million, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $208.9 million, or $3.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223.7 million or $4.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.11 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $223.7 Mln. vs. $208.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.10 vs. $3.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

