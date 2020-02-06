Snap-On Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $170.6 million, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $175.0 million, or $3.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.6 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $955.2 million from $952.5 million last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $170.6 Mln. vs. $171.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.08 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.08 -Revenue (Q4): $955.2 Mln vs. $952.5 Mln last year.

