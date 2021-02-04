Snap-On Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $208.9 million, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $170.6 million, or $3.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.9 million or $3.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $1.07 billion from $0.96 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $209.9 Mln. vs. $170.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.84 vs. $3.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.

