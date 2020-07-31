Snap-On Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $101.2 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $180.4 million, or $3.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $104.5 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.9% to $724.3M from $951.3M last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $104.5 Mln. vs. $180.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $3.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q2): $724.3M vs. $951.3M last year.

