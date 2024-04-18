Snap-On Inc. Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $263.5 million, or $4.91 per share. This compares with $248.7 million, or $4.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.18 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $263.5 Mln. vs. $248.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.91 vs. $4.60 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.