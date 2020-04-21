Markets
Snap-On Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $137.2M, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $177.9M, or $3.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.2 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $852.2M from $921.7 million last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $143.2 Mln. vs. $169.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.60 vs. $3.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q1): $852.2M vs. $921.7 Mln last year.

