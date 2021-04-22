Snap-On Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $192.6 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $137.2 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192.6 million or $3.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $1.02 billion from $0.85 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $192.6 Mln. vs. $143.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.50 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.06 -Revenue (Q1): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.85 Bln last year.

