Snap-On Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $243.1 million, or $4.51 per share. This compares with $223.9 million, or $4.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.16 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $243.1 Mln. vs. $223.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.51 vs. $4.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.