Snap-On Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $223.9 million, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $196.2 million, or $3.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $223.9 Mln. vs. $196.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.14 vs. $3.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.86 -Revenue (Q3): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

