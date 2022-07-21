Snap-On Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $231.5 million, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $208.0 million, or $3.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.14 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $231.5 Mln. vs. $208.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.27 vs. $3.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

