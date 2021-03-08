Markets
Snap-on Buys Dealer-FX Group For About $200 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Snap-on Inc. (SNA) said that it has acquired Dealer-FX Group, Inc., based in Markham, Ontario for about $200 million in cash.

Dealer-FX is a developer, marketer, and provider of service operations software solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturer customers and their dealers. Dealer-FX specializes in software as a service management systems, communications platforms and extensive data integrations, and offers a digitized solution that increases dealership productivity and enhances the vehicle owners' service experience.

Snap-on said it does not expect the deal will have a meaningful effect on its earnings per share during 2021.

