Snap-On Belongs in Your Investment Toolbox

If you’ve ever been to an automobile repair shop and seen the massive selection of tools, it’s likely they came from Snap-On (SNA). With a history dating back to 1920, SNA manufactures and distributes tools, equipment, diagnostics, and other solutions for car dealerships, auto repair shops, as well other diverse industries such as aviation, military, and natural resources.

Products are sold through multiple channels, including franchise, company-direct, distributor, and online. The company’s finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, including loans and leases for mobile vans.

I am bullish on SNA as I believe its sustainable business model, leading market share, and brand power will continue to drive growth in the future. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Snap-On Has Four Reportable Segments

Commercial & Industrial Group – This area of serves a broad range of industrial and commercial customers around the world, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation, and technical education market segments. This segment generates about 16% of operating earnings.

Snap-on Tools Group – This consists of operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through the company’s mobile tool distribution channel. This segment generates about 27% of operating earnings.

Repair Systems & Information Group – This segment serves other professional vehicle repair customers worldwide, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and OEM dealerships through direct channels. This segment generates about 31% of operating earnings.

Financial Services - Consists of finance and lending operations of Snap-on Credit and other financial services in international markets where Snap-on has franchise operations. This segment generates about 26% of operating earnings.

Third-Quarter Results Were Strong

Net sales increased 10.2% in the quarter, of which 7% was strong organic growth. The Commercial & Industrial segment reported a net sales increase of 13.9%, of which 10.6% was organic, largely driven by Europe and the critical sales end-market. The Tools Group was not as strong, with only a 4.8% increase in net sales, of which 3.7% was organic. Financial Services generated operating earnings of $70.6 million on revenue of $87.3 million.

Operating earnings increased about 13% to $98.2 million from $87.1 million, and the operating margin increased to 20.8% from 19.4% in the prior quarter. Free cash flow generated in the quarter was $170.2 million. The company appears to be on track for a full COVID-19 pandemic business recovery.

Balance Sheet Is Strong and Dividend Is Historic

SNA maintains a conservative balance sheet with $735 million in cash and only $1.26 billion in total debt. Snap-On is a dividend achiever and has paid a dividend since 1939. The company currently pays a $5.68 per share dividend that yields around 2.6%. Based on consensus estimates of $14.43 earnings per share for 2021, the payout ratio is well below 50%, at 39%. The company also authorized a new $500 million share buyback plan.

Valuation

SNA stock appears to be relatively cheap based on forward 2022 EPS estimates of approximately $15.00. The forward P/E ratio is approximately 14x, which is below historical averages.

I am bullish on SNA based on a long history of solid and financial performance and responsible company operations. As with most companies in the U.S., SNA will have to deal with the current economic environment of labor shortages and inflation. However, with a history dating back 100 years, it's not like the company hasn't seen that before.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, SNA has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. At $263.75, the average SNA price target implies 22.8% upside potential.

Disclosure: Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

