Snap-on Announces Acquisition Of AutoCrib - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has acquired the assets of AutoCrib, Inc. for approximately $36 million in cash. Based in Tustin, California, AutoCrib is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tool and asset control solutions. AutoCrib will be part of the company's Commercial & Industrial Group, effective with Snap-on's fiscal fourth quarter.

Snap-on said the acquisition complements and expands the company's existing tool control offering to customers in a variety of industrial applications, including aerospace, automotive, military, natural resources and general industry.

