Snap-on Acquires Mountz For $40 Mln In Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Snap-on Inc. (SNA), a manufacturer of tools, diagnostics, and systems solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Mountz, Inc. for $40 million in an all-cash transaction.

Mountz is a developer of high-precision torque tools and the company believes this acquisition complements and expands Snap-on's torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing.

On Monday, Snap-on shares closed at $268.96, down 0.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.

