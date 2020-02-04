Snap misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares sink

(Adds share price) Feb 4 (Reuters) - Snap Inc missed Wall Street estimates for fourth quarter revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a shorter holiday season, sending its shares down 12%. Snap, which owns the popular photo messaging app Snapchat, had earlier warned its peak advertising demand period, which runs between the Black Friday and December holidays, had one fewer week. [nL3N2773MP] Revenue, which the company generates from selling advertising on Snapchat, rose 44% to $560.88 million, but missed the average analyst estimate of $563.03 million. The app faces tough competition from Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook , which command a huge portion of the digital advertising market. Snapchat has only 0.5% of worldwide digital ad revenue, while Facebook accounts for 21.1%, according to a report by market researcher eMarketer. Despite stiff competition from Facebook's Instagram and newer apps like TikTok for user's screen time, Snap said its daily active users (DAU) rose 4% to 218 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, from the prior quarter. The user metric stood at 186 million a year earlier. DAU, which represents the number of people using the app on a daily basis and is a widely watched metric by investors and advertisers, was above analysts' average estimate of 215.04 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Average revenue per user jumped 23% to $2.58 during the quarter from a year earlier. "Given the substantial long-term opportunities ahead, we are working hard to scale our revenue so that we are able to self-fund our investments in the future," Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in prepared remarks. Snap's net loss widened to $240.7 million, or 17 cents per share, from $191.67 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier. The company expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $450 million to $470 million. Analysts on average were expecting $461.6 million. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Tom Brown) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: SNAP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

