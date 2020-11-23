Markets
FB

Snap Launches Video-sharing Feature 'Spotlight'

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) is launching a video-sharing feature 'Spotlight' for its Snapchat app. It will pay more than $1 million every day to creators for the most-viewed daily video posts.

The company will offer daily payouts through at least the end of 2020. Snapchatters must be 16 or older and obtain parental consent to earn, the company said in a statement.

Spotlight looks similar to China-based ByteDance's TikTok and Instagram's Reels.

Spotlight will be available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular