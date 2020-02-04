Markets
SNAP

Snap Inc. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, Revenue Miss; Stock Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 compared to a loss of $0.04, prior year. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA improved 184% to $42 million. Net loss widened 26% year-on-year to $49 million.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $560.89 million, an increase of 44% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $563.03 million for the quarter. DAUs were 218 million, an increase of 31 million or 17% year-over-year.

For the first-quarter, Snap Inc. projects revenue to be between $450 million and $470 million, compared to $320 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative in a range of $90 million and $70 million.

Shares of Snap Inc. were down nearly 11% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular