Snap Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Snap Inc. (SNAP):

Earnings: -$248.2 million in Q4 vs. -$288.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q4 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Snap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.9 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q4 vs. $1.30 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.095-$1.135 bln

