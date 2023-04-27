Snap Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Snap Inc. (SNAP):

Earnings: -$328.7 million in Q1 vs. -$359.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Snap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $988.6 million in Q1 vs. $1.06 billion in the same period last year.

