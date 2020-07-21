Markets
SNAP

Snap Inc. Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q2; Revenue Up 17% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported a second quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.06, previous year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $96 million, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $79 million, prior year.

Second quarter revenue increased 17% to $454 million, compared to prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Daily Active Users were 238 million, an increase of 35 million or 17% year-over-year.

Shares of Snap Inc. were down more than 5% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular