Snap Inc. Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q2; Revenue Up 17% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported a second quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.06, previous year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $96 million, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $79 million, prior year.

Second quarter revenue increased 17% to $454 million, compared to prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Daily Active Users were 238 million, an increase of 35 million or 17% year-over-year.

Shares of Snap Inc. were down more than 5% after hours.

