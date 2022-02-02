Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The US$54b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$945m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$624m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Snap's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 35 industry analysts covering Snap, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$358m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 59% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:SNAP Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

Underlying developments driving Snap's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Snap currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Snap's case is 65%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Snap, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Snap's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

