Snap Inc. (SNAP) Opinions on Recent Earnings Uncertainty

Recent discussions on X about Snap Inc. (SNAP) have centered around the company's stock performance and strategic moves amidst a challenging social media landscape. Many users have pointed out the stock's significant decline from its historical highs, with some expressing optimism about potential recovery driven by new ad formats and AI innovations. There's also chatter about upcoming executive share sales, which has sparked concerns about potential volatility in the near term.

Additionally, the lack of forward guidance in recent earnings reports has left some investors uneasy, with posts on X highlighting uncertainty around ad revenue stability in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. Others, however, remain bullish, emphasizing Snap's strong user base growth and potential for profitability as key reasons for confidence. The conversation reflects a mix of cautious hope and apprehension as the company navigates competitive pressures and market dynamics.

Snap Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Snap Inc. insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,062,600 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,151 shares for an estimated $3,836,919 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 298,444 shares for an estimated $2,814,947 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 277,244 shares for an estimated $2,738,852 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,571,715

AJIT MOHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 27,608 shares for an estimated $221,957

REBECCA MORROW (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,177 shares for an estimated $218,207.

Snap Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of Snap Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Snap Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $24,624,011 of award payments to $SNAP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Snap Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Snap Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Maria Ripps from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025

