Snap-On Inc. Q2 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $271.2 million, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $264.0 million, or $4.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

