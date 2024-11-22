Snap Inc. call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Snap (SNAP) Inc. with 74,255 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 51.59%. 11/22 weekly 11 calls and 12/6 weekly 11.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.23. Earnings are expected on February 4th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNAP:
- Snap alleges New Mexico ‘mischaracterized’ investigation, The Verge reports
- StockTok: Meta fined in India and Europe for antitrust violations
- Snapchat adds location sharing features to Family Center
- Baidu unveils smart glasses powered by Ernie LLM, FT reports
- Trump looking to try to halt ban on TikTok, Washington Post reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.