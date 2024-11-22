Snap Inc. call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Snap (SNAP) Inc. with 74,255 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 51.59%. 11/22 weekly 11 calls and 12/6 weekly 11.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.23. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

