SNAP Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Snap SNAP is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25.



Per the internal forecast, the company expects revenues between $1.095 billion and $1.135 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 11-15%. Snap estimates negative adjusted EBITDA between $55 million and $95 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating a 13.18% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 5 cents per share in the past 30 days.



Snap’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 103.57%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Snap has been benefiting from a spike in the usage of Snapchat. The growing adoption of Snapchat among the Gen Z (13-24 years) population is expected to have driven Daily Active Users (DAUs), thus expanding the company’s advertiser base.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the company expects DAUs to be 420 million. In the fourth quarter, Snapchat’s subscriber growth, reflected by DAUs, increased 39 million on a year-over-year basis. DAUs, at the end of the fourth quarter, were 414 million, up 10% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter global DAUs is currently pegged at 421 million, indicating growth of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAUs in North America, Europe and ROW is currently pegged at 100 million, 97 million and 223 million, respectively.



The Snapchat+ subscription service reached more than seven million paying subscribers in the fourth quarter. Features like Creator Collab Campaigns and Snap Promote are expected to have aided subscriber growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



On Feb 7, SNAP announced a partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to connect with friends and family during major events like the Super Bowl, from Snapping their game-day outfits and chatting about the commercials to celebrating big plays. Last year, nearly 10 million people watched the NFL content on Snapchat for Super Bowl LVII and Snapchatters in North America engaged with Lenses more than two billion times.



With these recent launches, the company has been democratizing its augmented reality (AR) tools that are likely to drive user growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Snap’s first-quarter ARPU is pegged at $2.65, suggesting a decrease of 19.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



At the end of the fourth quarter, Snap announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery WBD to leverage Snapchat’s audience for its upcoming release, Dune: Part Two. The centerpiece of the campaign is the AR lens, which allows users to transform into Fremen characters and ride sandworms in the world of Dune. This partnership is expected to have boosted the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Snapchat has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



AptarGroup ATR has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AptarGroup is set to announce first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s earnings is pinned at $1.13 per share, indicating growth of 19% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



CAH is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s earnings is pegged at $1.95 per share, indicating growth of 12.07% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

