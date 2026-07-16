Snap-on Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock??

Snap-on Incorporated SNA is likely to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $1.2 billion, which indicates a rise of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at $4.90 per share and shows growth of 3.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average. It delivered an earnings surprise of 0.2% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors Likely to Influence SNA’s Q2 Results

Snap-on’s quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from solid demand across its core automotive repair markets, driven by the aging global vehicle fleet and increasing vehicle complexity. Healthy technician activity levels and strong repair shop utilization are likely to have supported sales growth in the Tools and Repair Systems & Information (RS&I) segments. Improved activity with customers in critical industries and the specialty torque business is expected to have aided the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment's performance.



SNA's robust business model enhances value creation across safety, service quality, customer satisfaction and innovation. The company’s strategic growth agenda includes expanding its franchise network, deepening relationships with repair shop owners and increasing its presence in emerging markets. Its focus on Rapid Continuous Improvement, a process aimed at boosting efficiency, controlling costs and enhancing organizational performance, is encouraging. SNA’s innovation pipeline remains strong, with ongoing investments in product development and global brand expansion.



Snap-on has been expanding its reach into critical industries including aviation, natural resources and infrastructure, where demand for precision, reliability and customized solutions is high. Growth in such areas is being supported by tailored product offerings, specialty torque solutions and deeper customer engagement. By combining customer connection, innovation, technology investments and disciplined operational execution, Snap-on continues to advance along its runways for coherent growth, supported by resilient end markets and strategic investments, positioning it for sustained sales expansion, margin resilience and value creation. All such aforesaid factors are likely to bolster the quarterly results. Our model predicts net sales rise of 3.5%, 3% and 3% for C&I, Tools and RS&I segments, respectively, for the second quarter.



Despite such strengths, Snap-on faces several external challenges. Macroeconomic headwinds, geographic pressures in critical industries and geopolitical disruptions are likely to have weighed on the company’s performance. It battles persistent cost inflation from rising raw material and operational expenses, which poses a risk to profitability.

Snap-On Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Snap-On Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Snap-On Incorporated Quote

What the Zacks Model Predicts for SNA

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Snap-on this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Snap-on has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Valuation Picture of SNA Stock

Snap-on has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86x compared with its five-year high of 20.38x and the Tools - Handheld industry’s average of 19.65x.



The recent market movements show that SNA’s shares have gained 6.2% in the past three months compared with the industry's 5.3% growth.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



SharkNinja, Inc. SN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SN is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 13.5% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for SN’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, implying 12.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has dipped a penny in the past 30 days.



MGM Resorts International MGM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MGM is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating a 1.5% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 60 cents a share, implying a 24.1% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. HAS is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating 6.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for HAS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.15 a share, implying an 11.5% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has increased 1.8% in the past seven days.

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Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.