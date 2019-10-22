US Markets

Snap forecasts 4th-quarter revenue below expectations

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Snap Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down 7% in after-market trading before paring some of the losses.

The parent company of photo messaging app Snapchat estimated fourth-quarter revenue of $540 million to $560 million, the midpoint of which was below analysts' estimate of $555.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The outlook overshadowed Snap's third-quarter results released on Tuesday, which showed unexpectedly large growth in daily active users to 210 million in the period ended Sept. 30, up from 203 million in the prior quarter.

It had 186 million users in the year-ago quarter.

The number, a widely watched metric by investors and advertisers, was above analysts' average estimate of 206.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

