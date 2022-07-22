Markets
Snap Falls 35% On Wider Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are falling more than 35 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported wider net loss for the second quarter. Owing to uncertainties, the company decided not to provide Third quarter revenue expectations.

The parent of Snapchat reported quarterly net loss of $422.07 million, compared to $151.66 million loss in the prior year.

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap said the second quarter "do not reflect our ambition." Currently, shares are $10.56, down 35.44 percent on a volume of 97,624,575.

