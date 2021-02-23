Snap expects ad platform to drive annual sales growth of over 50% for many years

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Snap Inc's SNAP.N self-serve advertising platform can drive multiple years of over 50% annual revenue growth, its product chief said on Tuesday.

Shares of the social media firm were up nearly 4% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.