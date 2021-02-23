US Markets
SNAP

Snap expects ad platform to drive annual sales growth of over 50% for many years

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

Snap Inc's self-serve advertising platform can drive multiple years of over 50% annual revenue growth, its product chief said on Tuesday.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Snap Inc's SNAP.N self-serve advertising platform can drive multiple years of over 50% annual revenue growth, its product chief said on Tuesday.

Shares of the social media firm were up nearly 4% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters