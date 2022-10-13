US Markets
Snap employee data exposed after breach at document company Elevate -letter

Raphael Satter Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ephemeral messaging app Snap SNAP.N had employee data exposed by a breach at a third-party document analysis firm, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Snap said it had been told by document analysis company Elevate that an unauthorized party had accessed some of Elevate's computer systems in March 2022, according to a Sept. 13 letter to a former employee. That employee was told that their name, address, employment history and compensation information may have been among the affected files.

The letter said Snap was terminating its relationship with Elevate.

A Snap spokesperson confirmed only that an unspecified outside vendor experienced a data breach that "exposed personal information of some of our current and former team members," adding that no Snapchat users were affected.

Snap said it had notified the people affected and would not use the vendor for similar services in the future.

Elevate did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to determine who else received the letter or how many other employees or former employees may have been affected by the breach.

