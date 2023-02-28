SNAP Emergency Benefits End For Millions Of Households March 1, Slashing Some Monthly Benefits From $250 To Just $30

Millions of people in 35 states, districts and territories around the U.S. are losing their emergency food relief from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The March 1 end of the Covid-19-era emergency allotments (EAs) means a reduction of at least $95 per month in SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

Many households face reductions of $250 or more, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Although the additional help ended a while ago in many states, dozens of others–along with the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands–were still issuing extra SNAP benefits as of February.

The cutbacks come as stubborn inflation keeps grocery prices up. According to the latest report from the Department of Agriculture, food prices were up by 10% year-over-year in January.

Combined with persistently high food and housing prices, reduced SNAP benefits could undo recent anti-poverty gains. A study by the Urban Institute found that the pandemic-era emergency benefits lowered poverty by almost 10% in late 2021. Some 4.2 million people whose incomes would have otherwise fallen below the poverty line were able to stay above it.

Food Banks Are Gearing Up for Higher Demand After Emergency SNAP Benefits End

Organizations that help people in need have been spreading the word about the termination of emergency SNAP benefits. Their goal is to make sure people aren’t surprised by their reduced allotment.

“We’ve been contacting families since January when the emergency expiration was announced, so we’ve been getting an influx of calls from concerned people,” says Kam McKenzie, SNAP program manager for Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank. “They want to know what they can do if they need additional assistance.”

Joe Arthur, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which serves more than 152,000 people per month, has been working with more than 230 organizations across the state to help those groups prepare for the expanded need when benefits drop off. As in Cincinnati, many people have called about the cuts.

“We’re expecting to go to very high levels of demand in the coming months as people face inflation without the extra assistance,” Arthur says. “Currently, we’re at the second highest level of demand in our history, so we need to put ourselves on crisis-response footing.”

Which States Will See Emergency SNAP Benefits End?

Millions of recipients of emergency SNAP benefits can expect decreased allotments. Here are the states where the EA benefits are ending:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Changes in SNAP Benefits for 2023

Starting on March 1, the SNAP benefit amount you receive will no longer be based on your household size, as with emergency allotments. Instead, it will reflect your household income and assets, the benchmarks used before the pandemic.

Ironically, though 2023’s maximum monthly benefit to recipient households is higher than in 2022, the end of EA benefits may leave some recipients with a lower monthly allotment overall.

What You Should Do If You Need Food Assistance

Along with SNAP benefits, there are government and community resources available in every state for people who are dealing with food insecurity. Call 211 to get information about nearby community organizations that can help you with food assistance and other needs. The USDA National Hunger Hotline has information available in both English and Spanish. For help you can call 866-3-HUNGRY (866-348-6479) or 877-8-HAMBRE (877-842-6273). The agency’s Food and Nutrition Service also has a state-by-state directory of social services resources.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.