SNAP Earnings Results: $SNAP Reports Quarterly Earnings

SNAP ($SNAP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,363,220,000, missing estimates of $1,372,542,753 by $-9,322,753.

SNAP Insider Trading Activity

SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $21,542,000 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 321,672 shares for an estimated $3,436,293 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 272,578 shares for an estimated $2,944,161 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 229,625 shares for an estimated $2,447,826 .

. REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,363 shares for an estimated $665,718 .

. JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204.

SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNAP Government Contracts

We have seen $25,154,780 of award payments to $SNAP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SNAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 11/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

