SNAP-ON Earnings Results: $SNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SNAP-ON ($SNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $4.82 per share, missing estimates of $4.86 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,198,700,000, missing estimates of $1,208,743,982 by $-10,043,982.
SNAP-ON Insider Trading Activity
SNAP-ON insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 45,928 shares for an estimated $14,222,994.
- THOMAS J WARD (Sr VP & President - RS&I Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,737 shares for an estimated $4,244,065.
- ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,082 shares for an estimated $4,128,927.
- IAIN BOYD (VP - Operations Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,239 shares for an estimated $3,143,027.
- RICHARD THOMAS MILLER (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,546 shares for an estimated $2,042,434.
- JUNE C LEMERAND (VP & Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,686 shares for an estimated $1,606,809.
SNAP-ON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of SNAP-ON stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 630,454 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $182,648,828
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 170,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,738,418
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 156,255 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,045,447
- BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC added 152,428 shares (+2691.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,159,915
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 141,858 shares (+45.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,097,681
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 139,660 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,460,898
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 127,859 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,405,573
SNAP-ON Government Contracts
We have seen $382,931 of award payments to $SNA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FRS P/N FRS TOOL LOAD: $68,000
- SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE/SUPPORT AND DATA STORAGE FOR ALL AUTOCRIB POINT OF USE, INDUSTRIAL PRIME VENDOR, AND E...: $60,581
- CUSTOMIZED TOOLS AND TOOLBOXES: $44,068
- TRUCKWORKS AND PRODEMAND: $35,212
