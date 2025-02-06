SNAP-ON Earnings Results: $SNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SNAP-ON ($SNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $4.82 per share, missing estimates of $4.86 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,198,700,000, missing estimates of $1,208,743,982 by $-10,043,982.

SNAP-ON Insider Trading Activity

SNAP-ON insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 45,928 shares for an estimated $14,222,994 .

. THOMAS J WARD (Sr VP & President - RS&I Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,737 shares for an estimated $4,244,065 .

. ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,082 shares for an estimated $4,128,927 .

. IAIN BOYD (VP - Operations Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,239 shares for an estimated $3,143,027 .

. RICHARD THOMAS MILLER (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,546 shares for an estimated $2,042,434 .

. JUNE C LEMERAND (VP & Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,686 shares for an estimated $1,606,809.

SNAP-ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of SNAP-ON stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNAP-ON Government Contracts

We have seen $382,931 of award payments to $SNA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

