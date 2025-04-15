SNAP-ON Earnings Preview: Recent $SNA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SNAP-ON ($SNA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,208,919,500 and earnings of $4.86 per share.
SNAP-ON Insider Trading Activity
SNAP-ON insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 44,483 shares for an estimated $15,340,941.
- ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 13,769 shares for an estimated $4,727,605.
- THOMAS J WARD (Sr VP & President - RS&I Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,737 shares for an estimated $4,244,065.
- IAIN BOYD (VP - Operations Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,239 shares for an estimated $3,143,027.
- JESUS ARREGUI (Sr VP & President - Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,451 shares for an estimated $2,179,243.
- RICHARD THOMAS MILLER (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,546 shares for an estimated $2,042,434.
- JUNE C LEMERAND (VP & Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,270,023.
SNAP-ON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of SNAP-ON stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 411,317 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,633,895
- UBS GROUP AG added 328,501 shares (+126.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,519,519
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 266,571 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,495,523
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 185,364 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,927,370
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 170,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,738,418
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 156,255 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,045,447
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 145,861 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,516,892
SNAP-ON Government Contracts
We have seen $35,212 of award payments to $SNA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TRUCKWORKS AND PRODEMAND: $35,212
SNAP-ON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
