SNAP Disruptions During Government Shutdown: 5 Ways You Can Help

Editor’s Note: This article was updated Friday, Oct. 31, at 3:15 p.m. ET to reflect new updates to benefit payments.

There’s been a lot of talk as of late about millions of Americans possibly losing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November due to the government shutdown. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly referred to as WIC, also faced a shutdown if funds ran out, though the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement saying it would use tariff revenue to fund WIC “for the foreseeable future,” according to USA Today.

However, on Oct. 31, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from stopping SNAP benefits, per CNBC. While the ruling is positive news for SNAP recipients, a lot of uncertainty remains. It is still “unclear if or when the money might actually reach the roughly 42 million people who rely on monthly federal help, or the amount that they would ultimately receive,” The New York Times reported.

Amid the uncertainty — and with the holidays coming up — some may still be wondering how to help fill the gap and support their local communities. Here are five ways to help those who are impacted by the SNAP disruptions amid the government shutdown.

1. Donate to Your Local Food Pantry

Food pantries are typically flooded with donations this time of year, but it’s likely that demand will be even greater with SNAP disruptions. Donations of canned goods, nonperishable items, toiletries and household goods are always appreciated.

SNAP doesn’t cover things like paper towels, toiletries and cleaning products, but donations of these items can help families stretch their budgets during this difficult time.

Gift cards and monetary donations are also handy, since they allow food pantry volunteers to replenish the supplies and food they need most.

2. Share Resources

If people have been getting by with their SNAP benefits and other sources of income, they may not know about free resources for food. Sharing this article, spreading the word when you hear about local restaurants providing hot meals, or compiling a list of food banks and posting it in a local Facebook community group can help.

Start with local schools and churches to create a resource list. You can also ask Google or your favorite artificial intelligence (AI) program for a list of local food pantries. Yelp also publishes lists of “best food banks near [your town].”

3. Donate Your Time

Raising awareness can help keep food pantries well stocked. But, often, distribution becomes another challenge. Food pantry volunteers need people to sort and shelve food and serve clients.

Donating your time is a great way to help out.

4. Post in Community Groups To Find Families in Need

If you have some extra cash this week, or perhaps you’re set to earn a free turkey as you begin Thanksgiving grocery shopping, consider making a direct donation to a family in need.

If you know of older adults in your community who are struggling, consider setting up a meal train. Make sure to ask about allergies or dietary restrictions.

You can also post in local community groups and donate food, a ready-made meal or even a grocery store gift card. Remember: It’s still not a good idea to donate money via Zelle or Venmo to people you don’t know.

5. Don’t Forget the Pets

A disruption to SNAP benefits cuts into household budgets with a ripple effect. Spending extra money on food for people in a home means less available to buy pet food. To many people, pets are part of their family — in good times and bad. Ask your local food pantry if they accept dog and cat food donations too.

