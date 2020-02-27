SNAP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.38, changing hands as low as $14.63 per share. Snap Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNAP's low point in its 52 week range is $9.16 per share, with $19.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.95.

