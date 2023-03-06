SNAP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.37, changing hands as high as $12.07 per share. Snap Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNAP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.33 per share, with $39.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.96.

