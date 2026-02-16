Snap Chief Technology Officer Sells 2 million Shares as Stock Reaches All-Time Low

Key Points

SNAP's Chief Tech Officer sold 2 million shares directly for a transaction value of approximately $10.63 million between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10, 2026.

SNAP's stock reached an all-time low of $4.72 on Feb. 12.

Robert C. Murphy, Chief Technology Officer of Snap (NYSE:SNAP), reported the direct sale of 2 million shares for a total value of approximately $10.63 million across multiple open-market transactions, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,000,000 Shares gifted (direct) 601,453 Shares traded (direct) 2,601,453 Transaction value ~$10.6 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 49,012,324 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 10,307,526 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$256.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.31); post-transaction value based on total direct and indirect holdings after the transaction.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Murphy's typical trading activity?

The 2,000,000 shares sold are double the historical median of 1,000,000 shares per transaction.

What is the impact on Murphy's ongoing ownership in Snap?

Following the transaction, Murphy maintains 49,012,324 shares in direct ownership and 10,307,526 shares indirectly through a trust, with remaining direct holdings valued at approximately $256.3 million as of Feb. 10, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.93 billion Net loss (TTM) -$460.49 million Employees 5,061 1-year price change (as of Feb. 14, 2026) -54.99%

Company snapshot

Snap is a global social media and digital advertising company, with over 5,000 employees and a multi-billion-dollar revenue base. The company is involved in various tech operations, including camera-based communication and augmented reality experiences, catering to younger demographics.

What this transaction means for investors

Along with the two million shares Murphy sold throughout those transactions, he also disposed of another 601,453 shares within that timeframe as charitable gifts. But regardless of the disposal, it was all apart of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that allows insiders to coordinate the sale or purchase of shares in advance.

The social media company is still making the uphill climb from a persistent net loss throughout its existence, and in its Q4 FY2025 earnings report on Feb. 4, 2026, the company’s reduced its net loss year-over-year to $532 million compared to the $787 million last year. Its annual net loss fell from $698 million last year to $460 million in FY2025.



Snap expects revenue for Q1 2026 to be between $1.50 to $1.53 billion, below the $1.55 billion forecast from analysts. The company cites rising competition within the digital ads space from companies such as Meta (NASDAQ:META) and TikTok.

With Snap’s stock reaching an all-time low of $4.72 on Feb. 12, and showing no signs of rebounding, it may not be the most ideal time to invest in it.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.