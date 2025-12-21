Snap-on (BIT:1SNA) Price Target Decreased by 10.66% to 292.55

The average one-year price target for Snap-on (BIT:1SNA) has been revised to €292.55 / share. This is a decrease of 10.66% from the prior estimate of €327.45 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €245.86 to a high of €337.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.08% from the latest reported closing price of €278.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SNA is 0.21%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 52,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,972K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SNA by 3.53% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,917K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SNA by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,676K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SNA by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,571K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SNA by 7.52% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 1,500K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SNA by 4.93% over the last quarter.

