SNAP Benefit Maximums Increased on Oct. 1 — How Much More Could You Receive Per Month?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each federal fiscal year.

These adjustments are based on the cost of living (COLA adjustments), which is the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living. For fiscal year 2024, the FNS increased maximum allotments and shelter caps for most U.S. states and territories. The COLA allotments came into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

Maximum allotments for the 48 states and D.C., Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands all increased. Meanwhile, the amount decreased for SNAP recipients in Hawaii to $1,759 from $1,794 for a family of four. For a family of four in the 48 contiguous states, the COLA means a benefit increase of $34 per month.

Here are the maximum allotments for SNAP in the 48 contiguous states and D.C. (Oct. 2023 to Sep. 2024), according to the USDA website:

Household size 1: $291.

Household size 2: $535.

Household size 3: $766.

Household size 4: $973.

Household size 5: $1,155.

Household size 6: $1,386.

Household size 7: $1,532.

Household size 8: $1,751.

Each additional person: $219.

Benefits are typically higher for households in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For a family of four, the maximum benefits in Alaska could be as high as $1,937.

Monthly income eligibility standards changed for the 48 states and D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Here is the maximum gross monthly income cap, which is at 130% of the federal poverty level, for the 48 contiguous U.S. states plus D.C.:

Household size 1: $1,580.

Household size 2: $2,137.

Household size 3: $2,694.

Household size 4: $3,250.

Household size 5: $3.807.

Household size 6: $4,364.

Household size 7: $4,921.

Household size 8: $5,478.

Each additional person: $557.

A monthly payment of $973 for a family of four breaks down to roughly $8 per day per person. SNAP was never intended to cover all food costs, but the Urban Institute found that a modestly priced meal cost $3.14 as of the last quarter of 2022 — 15% more than the maximum SNAP benefit. The report also noted that SNAP benefits did not cover the cost of a meal in 99% of counties last year.

